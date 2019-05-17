Bailey Signs With Lake Campus

Proximity and success, those were the two qualities that stood out for Wyatt Bailey and Wright State University — Lake Campus offered those two qualities.

And on Thursday, the St. Marys senior made it official, signing his national letter of intent on to continue his academic and athletic right down the road from St. Marys to be a part of one of the most successful programs the school has to offer, baseball.

“They’re close to home and they have a really good program, being one short of the national championship,” Bailey said.

Bailey said he was also looking into attending St. Francis University and the University of Findlay, but he couldn’t pass up the convenience and success the lake campus offers.

He said he will be studying nursing.

The Lakers finished 22-13 overall this season, which concluded with a loss against Bryant & Stratton in game 4 of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Small College World Series on Wednesday. The team retains plenty of experience for Bailey’s first year on the team.

A three-year player in the Roughriders baseball program, Bailey saw extensive action this year as a starting senior, batting .231 with eight RBIs and 11 runs scored. For his career, Bailey is a .248 career hitter with 13 RBIs and 14 runs scored, not including Thursday’s game against Bath.

Bailey reflected on his senior season, a season he has been a part of that has seen a young team grow and finish above .500 in the Western Buckeye League.

“It means a lot,” Bailey said about playing as much as he has this season. It’s been great and I think in my senior year, we took the right step in the program too.”