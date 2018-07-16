Author Uses Life Experiences To Write Books

Ever since she was a little girl, local author Lori Yaney has been writing.

After she retired, she began writing more.

Yaney recently released two new books, one for her "Lt. Jake Gillen" series and another, "Paranormal Tales," compiling 28 ghost stories into one book. Saturday, she held an author meeting and book signing event with the help of The Little White House, 321 W. Spring St., and Biggby Coffee.

The Celina native said she uses some of her own experiences to write her stories, though she adds some extra twists.

Yaney spent 30 years in law enforcement, working on all three levels within the state of Ohio (local, county and state).

Some of Yaney's paranormal books also have a personal touch. She recalled some of the stories from the ones her grandmother would tell her when she was a little girl.

Inspiration also comes to the author through other means, even when she's not expecting it to come.

Frequent inspiration coupled with a passion for writing has lead the former officer to write 11 books so far but she admits, she's not done yet.

While paranormal and supernatural stories are her main works, Yaney said she also writes stories and makes coloring books for her grandchildren.

In addition to her printed works, Yaney writes stories online for ParanormalInvestigating.com.

To learn more about Yaney and to view a full collection of her work, search her name on Amazon.com.