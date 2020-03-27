Auglaize County Resident Tests Positive For COVID-19

At approximately 4:25 p.m. Friday, the Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) was notified that an Auglaize County resident has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The confirmed case is a 65-year-old female who is currently being treated at a local hospital. Upon notification of a positive COVID-19 case, ACHD staff will begin a thorough investigation by contacting the person who tested positive and obtaining a list of that person’s close contacts. Those people are then contacted and advised that they need to quarantine at home and monitor symptoms.

No additional personal information about the Auglaize County resident will be provided in order to protect personal privacy.

The confirmed case had no travel history and no known contact with another confirmed case of COVID-19.

Ohio has taken wide actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its impact on the health care system. Orders and guidance from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, along with recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health and local health departments, outline how people should work, attend school and conduct business.

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including death.

Most healthy people recover but need to be isolated from others while they are contagious. Severe illness is more likely in older people and people with compromised immunize systems or chronic medical conditions.

The ACHD reiterates residents to continue to practice social distancing, which is a six-foot distance, to prevent close contact and the potential for spreading the virus.

ACHD also strongly recommends the following:

-- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

-- Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing.

-- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

-- Stay home and only go out for essential travel.

-- Stay home when you are sick. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. Isolate yourself from other people and call your health care provider.

-- Avoid contact with people who are sick.

-- Clean high-touch areas daily using household cleaning spray or wipes according to label directions.

For up to date information visit Coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.