Auglaize County Reports Second COVID-19 Death

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) announced the county’s second death of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday.

According to the department, the second death was an 82-year-old female who was being treated at a local hospital.

"Auglaize County Health Department staff would like to express our deepest sympathies for her family's loss and send our thoughs and prayers to them," stated ACHD Commissioner Oliver Fisher in the department's daily release of confirmed cases.

The ACHD also reported the 21st and 22nd cases in the county. The 21st case is a 91-year-old female and the 22nd is a 36-year-old female. Both are self-isolating at home. The department has recorded eight new cases so far this week.

All cases had testing completed by privately-contracted labs. The ACHD will not release any identifiable information about confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

"It is vital that we all continue social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the virus and limit all non-essential activies," the department stated in the briefing.

The ACHD also recommends continued social distancing and washing hands for at least 20 seconds.

For up to date information visit Coronavirus.Ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

Mercer County Health District (MCHD) did not report a new case of COVID-19 going on a week now.

The district reported six recovered cases, four pending cases, 161 negative cases, two hospitalizations and still one death of COVID-19.

For questions about COVID-19, contact the Mercer County Health District COVID-19 Call Center at 567-890-2619 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.