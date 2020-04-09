Auglaize County Reports First COVID-19 Death

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) announced its first coronavirus (COVID-19) death Thursday morning.

The death was a 64-year-old male who had been hospitalized for COVID-19. The department said in a statement that it will not release any further information about the patient to protect personal privacy and out of respect for his family.

“Auglaize County Health Department staff would like to express our deepest sympathies and we send our thoughts and prayers to his family,” stated Auglaize County Health Commissioner Oliver Fisher.

Also on Thursday, the ACHD reported that there the county has had eight confirmed cases and two hospitalizations. Earlier in the week, the ACHD announced its first patient who had recovered from the virus.

COVID-19 is spreading easily among communities, the department stated in its release and because this is a new virus, everyone is vulnerable to COVID-19.

"At this point it is vital to continue social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the virus and limit all non-essential activities," the release stated.

ACHD also strongly recommends the following:

• Stay Home. Stay Safe. Save Lives. Stay home and only go out for essential travel.

• Stay home when you are sick. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. Isolate yourself from other people and call your health care provider.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing.

• The Ohio Department of Health strongly recommends that Ohioans wear cloth face coverings.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Clean high-touch areas daily using household cleaning spray or wipes according to label directions.

• For up to date information visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.