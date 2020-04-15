Auglaize County Reports 3 More COVID-19 Cases

According to the Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) the department has reported three more cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday.

The 16th case is an 87-year-old female, the 17th case is an 84-year-old female and the 18th case is an 86-year-old female.

All are self-isolating at home.

All cases had testing completed by privately contracted labs and ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

The department also reported four hospitalizations and one death of COVID-19.

For a fourth consecutive day, the Mercer County Health District (MCHD) did not have another new case of COVID-19 and have reported just one new case in the last six days.

The MCHD is also reporting two more recovered cases for a total of four recovered cases, 16 pending cases, 127 negative cases, two hospitalizations and one death.

An individual will be reported as recovered from COVID-19 when that individual is released from isolation by MCHD. An individual who has been placed into isolation due to infection with COVID-19 is released from quarantine when the following criteria are met:

• At least 7 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.

• The person has been fever-free for at least 72 hours without taking fever-reducing medication.

• Respiratory symptoms have improved.

Fore questions regarding COVID-19, contact the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center at 567-890-2619 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.