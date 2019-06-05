Auglaize County Historical Society To Host Flashback Friday

The Auglaize County Historical Society, in cooperation with WASS (Wapakoneta Area Specialty Shops), will host Flashback Friday in historic downtown Wapakoneta from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The event is held in conjunction with WASS' traditional First Friday events and as part of the Apollo 11 50th anniversary celebration.

Flashback Friday will include costumed characters on the streets of the downtown speaking with customers about what was then happening in 1969. It will also include 1969- and space-themed coloring sheets for kids. Chalk the Walk with 1969- and space-themed prompts, a scavenger hunt, and a prize for the best-1969-dressed shopper.

States Historical Society administrator Rachel Barber, “We at the Historical Society wanted to remind everyone what Wapakoneta was like in the days leading up to the July moon landing. So our actors will depict the first Friday of June in 1969. We hope that many folks will stop downtown on Friday and share in the fun.”

Assisting the Historical Society will be Wapakoneta High School students and actors Sharolyn Balbaugh, Kelsie Custer, Alexis Fosnaugh, Timothy Harrod, Emma Horner, and Jenna Orahood.

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets, and shares the history of Auglaize County, enriching lives by connecting people and communities to the past and to each other.

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, please contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419/738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.