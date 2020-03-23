Auglaize County Health Department Limiting Services

WAPAKONETA -- The Auglaize County Health Department will be taking significant measures in light of Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s stay at home order that she signed on Sunday.

The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and will last until April 6.

With this, the ACHD will be limiting services to by appointment only.

The ACHD will be limiting the number of people in its lobby by spacing appointments, conducting services by phone, preparing items ahead of time to allow for quick pickups and the department may need to exclude certain services.

Canceling of select services will be evaluated on an ongoing basis.

During their appointments, clients will be asked screening questions similar to the process other Auglaize County government offices are using.

The questions are being implemented to allow for the continuation of some services and to limit the risk of exposure to our staff and other clients.

Prevention methods that can help protect from contracting COVID-19 and other seasonal viruses. ACHD is strongly encouraging social distancing, a 6-foot distance, to prevent close contact and the potential for spreading the virus. ACHD also strongly recommends the following:

-- Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

-- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable.

-- Cover mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing.

-- Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

-- Stay home when sick.

-- Avoid unnecessary travel or activities.

-- Avoid contact with people who are sick.

-- Clean high-touch areas daily using household cleaning spray or wipes according to label directions.

For up to date information visit Coronavirus.Ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. If you feel that you may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath), stay home and contact your healthcare provider by phone for guidance. ACHD will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as warranted. For questions or need to schedule an appointment, please contact the ACHD at (419) 738-3410.