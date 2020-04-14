Auglaize County Has 15th COVID-19 Case

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) announced a 15th confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) case on Tuesday, while Mercer County did not have an increase in cases for a third straight day.

According to the ACHD, the 15th confirmed case is a 61-year-old female who is self-isolating at home. The department still has four hospitalizations and one death of COVID-19.

The Mercer County Health District (MCHD) remains steady with 13 confirmed cases. The district also announced two recovered cases, 19 pending cases, 114 negative cases, two hospitalizations, and one death.

According to the MCHD, an individual will be reported as recovered from COVID-19 when that individual is released from isolation by the district. An individual who has been placed into isolation because of infection with COVID-19 is released from quarantine when the following criteria are met:

• At least seven days have passed since the onset of symptoms.

• The person has been fever-free for at least 72 hours without taking fever-reducing medication.

• Respiratory symptoms have improved.

“It appears that we are beginning to see the results of the sacrifices made by so many people, as the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 look to be leveling off locally and at the state level,” the MCHD stated in its daily release. “MCHD commends those throughout our community who have stepped up, taken the stay-at-home order and other preventive measures seriously, and done their part to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in our county.”

Mercer County residents continue to be tested daily for COVID-19, according to the MCHD.