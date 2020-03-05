Athletes Named To All-District Team

Local basketball players were named to the All-Northwest District Ohio basketball team that was announced on Wednesday.

For St. Marys, Ethan Steger was named second-team all-district and LeTrey Williams earned honorable mention for Division II boys. In D-II girls, Carly Caywood made second-team honors and Kendall Dieringer was named honorable mention.

Player of the Year in D-II boys was Shawnee's George Mangas and coach of the year went to Norwalk's Steve Gray. Rossford's Sammi Mikonowicz was the girls' D-II Player of the Year and Wauseon's Dan Seiler and Lexington's Jessica Brokaw were named coaches of the year.

In Division IV, New Bremen's Nolan Bornhorst was a second-team all-district honoree, followed by Minster's Justin Nixon as a third-teamer. Nixon's teammates, Trent Roetgerman and Jacob Salazar were both honorable mention selections. Also earning honorable mention all-district were New Bremen's Reece Busse and New Knoxville's Carson Bierlein.

Co-players of the year included Simon Blair of Greenwich South Central, Blake Reynolds of Columbus Grove and Lucas' Logan Niswander. Coach of the year was Antwerp's Doug Billman.

For the girls, Minster's Ivy Wolf was named All-NW District First-Team, followed by teammate Janae Hoying for second-team. New Knoxville had there players make all-district, led by third-teamer Ellie Gabel. Morgan Leffel and Megan Jurosic also made all-district as honorable mention selections.

Madison Cordonnier led New Bremen as a second-team honoree and teammate Kaylee Freund was an honorable mention all-district selection.

Co-coach of the year in Division IV included Holly Gann of Fort Recovery and Wayne Trace's Bethany Dejarnett. Toledo Christian's Madison Royal-Davis.