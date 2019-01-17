Assistant Coaches To Be Recognized

St. Marys head football coach Doug Frye has stated numerous times throughout various football seasons the importance his assistant coaches are to not only him as a coach, but to the entire team.

Now those coaches will be honored for their years of service to those young men on the gridiron.

Six St. Marys assistant coaches will be honored at the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association banquet on Feb. 8 for their years of service.

The OHSFCA honors the assistants at 10, 20 and 30 years.

Leading the way in those list of six assistants is defensive line coach Shane Patterson, who has 22 years as a football coach under his belt. Patterson is in his second season under Frye since being brought to the staff and previously served as Frye defensive coordinator in Wapakoneta.

Eighth-grade head football coach Dave Brewer will be recognized for his 15 years of service on the sidelines, along with offensive line coach Kevin Jacobs. Rounding out the six coaches are outside linebackers coach Tom Knous, quality control and defensive backs coach Mike Reams and freshman defensive assistant Steve Yahl. All three have 11 years of coaching experience.

Brewer, Jacobs, Knous, Reams and Yahl will each be given a 10-year award, while Patterson will receive the 20-year recognition award.

The OHSFCA Awards Banquet takes place at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Columbus Easton Hotel.