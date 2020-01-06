Arts Place Holding Second Show Featuring Photos Of GLSM

While it may not be featured on national tourism shows, many people still see Grand Lake St. Marys as a beautiful oasis in the middle of farmland.

To show their love for this local treasure, the Friends of Grand Lake will be holding its second photography exhibit at the Arts Place Auglaize-Mercer Center.

“This show is all about showcasing the beauty of our lake, the plants and animals surrounding her,” said Arts Place Director Heather Dowell. “We have such an amazingly talented number of photographers in the area and their work is going to shine.”

The show — which will run from Tuesday through Feb. 16 — will feature the photography works of more than a dozen local photographers.

Artists have been posting their photography to the “Friends of Grand Lake” Facebook page to be hand selected for inclusion in this invitational show. While some of the pictures will be of the lake and others of the plants and animals surrounding it, all of them share the fact that they are residents of either Auglaize or Mercer county.

Artists confirmed for the show so far include Lisa Abel, Jodi Anderson, Brad Sharks, Jay Hartman and Peggy Green.

“Many of the artists are award-winning photographers,” Dowell added. “Many of the pieces are available for purchase and the pieces start at just $10.”

A reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday with refreshments being served compliments of the Arts Place Auglaize-Mercer Center Community Board.

There is no cost to attend and the public is encouraged to bring a friend.

The center is located at 207 E. Spring St.

For questions, contact Dowell at 419-394-0707 or amc@artsland.org.