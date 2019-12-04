Art As Christmas Presents

Still searching for the perfect gift for that hard to buy for person? Arts Place may have just the answer with its annual Holiday Art Show.

Featuring works from numerous local artists, the show will have a variety of styles and mediums to choose from. Unlike most galleries throughout the year, everything in the building will be on sale and ready to take home that day.

“A lot of times the artists will have a few things they don’t want to sell but that’s not the case this time,” Arts Place Auglaize-Mercer Center Director Heather Dowell said. “Each piece is for cash-and-carry sale.”

The purpose of the show is not only to have a place for residents to shop local but also to generate exposure for artists who may not otherwise have a chance to put their work on display. As an added bonus, all of the roughly 14 artists on display are from or currently live in Auglaize or Mercer counties.

“Not only will any money spent here help the local Arts Place but it will go straight to people here in our community,” Dowell said.

Some of the artists who will be showing their work will be Margo Sharp, Lilli Hausfeld, Cassandra McMurry, Dream Lily Designs, Tom Etter, Kay Sluterbeck, Neptune Hot Glass and Toni Beener just to name a few. The majority of the artists will be in town on Friday for the show’s opening reception which will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The show is currently on display during the center’s regular business hours — Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — and it will be up until Jan. 3. Additional hours can be requested for viewing, if volunteers are available to staff the center, by calling 419-394-0707.

Dowell also noted that the center will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 as part of downtown’s Miracle on Spring Street — a passion project by Memorial High School FFA officer Lucy Spencer.

The center will have crafts and activities for children to do while their parents peruse the art on display throughout the building.