Arrest Made In Guarnieri Theft Case

Investigators continue to follow leads in the case of an early morning breaking and entering but they have announced that an arrest has been made. St. Marys Police Chief Jake Sutton released information that officers have arrested Cody R. Veach of Troy for his alleged role in the Sept. 23 breaking and entering at Guarnieri Pizzeria.

“I’m proud of the work our officers and investigators have done and continue to do,” Sutton said. “We had some video we hared on Facebook and we were very pleased with the response we got from the public on that. Our detective sergeant and one of our road sergeants followed up on some additional leads that lead to the arrest of Mr. Veach.”

According to information provided by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Veach was arrested on Oct. 1 and was arraigned in Auglaize County Municipal Court on Oct. 2. Veach has been charged with breaking and entering — a fifth-degree felony; two counts of theft — one is a felony in the fifth degree while the other is a third-degree felony; and fourth-degree felony safecracking.

During his arraignment before Judge Andrew Augsburger, Veach requested appointment of counsel and a public defender will be appointed to him. Also during arraignment, Veach’s bond was set at $50,000.

Officers were called to Guarnieri's at 12:44 p.m. on Sept. 23 and discovered that the business had been broken into at approximately 3:06 a.m.

According to Detective Luke Turpin, two males forced their way into the back door of the shop on the 200-block of East Spring Street while a third male — alleged to be Veach — drove to Circle K in a light-colored early 2000s Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo before returning to pick up the other males.

The men involved in the theft are reported to be younger males.

“I am very pleased with the long hours our officers worked on this case and their tenacity in making sure that it was solved,” Sutton said. “With Mr. Veach being arrested, he is not the only one and I expect that others will be arrested soon. Other suspects have been identified and I would suspect additional charges and additional arrests in the near future.”

Anyone with information on this crime, the vehicle or the men involved are encouraged to contact the St. Marys Police Department at 419-394-2325.