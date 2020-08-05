Armstrong's Learjet Lands In New Knoxville
By:
TERESA DOWLING
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
Ladies and gentlemen, the Learjet has landed.
The Learjet 28 Longhorn that Auglaize County native and first man on the moon Neil Armstrong piloted a decade after his historic spaceflight — and set five international records in — took off for the last time at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday and touched down in New Knoxville at 10:06 a.m.
To read the full story, see Thursday's print edition of The Evening Leader.
Category: