Armstrong's Learjet Lands In New Knoxville

Learjet 28-001 touches down at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday at the Neil Armstrong Airport in New Knoxville. The plane had set five international flight records when it was piloted by Armstrong on Feb. 19 and 20, 1979 in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.
By: 
TERESA DOWLING
Staff Writer
NKreporter@theeveningleader.com
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH

Ladies and gentlemen, the Learjet has landed.

The Learjet 28 Longhorn that Auglaize County native and first man on the moon Neil Armstrong piloted a decade after his historic spaceflight — and set five international records in — took off for the last time at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday and touched down in New Knoxville at 10:06 a.m.

