Area Schools Participating in Be The Light

St. Marys, Minster, New Bremen and New Knoxville as well as various Western Buckeye League and Midwest Athletic Conferences and other schools around the state will be turning on their stadium lights, gymnasiums or other athletic facilities at 8:20 p.m. Monday for 20 minutes to honor the 2020 graduating seniors. The public is also encouraged to join along with the movement.

On Friday, Grand Lake Health System Field in St. Marys was illuminated as Memorial High School joined in on the national Be The Light movement.

All four light posts were on for 20 minutes beginning at 8:20 p.m., which in military time is 20:20.

The gesture was an honor to the school's seniors, spring athletes and essential workers.