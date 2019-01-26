Another One Gets Away From Riders

It’s as if the basketball gods will try anything to keep St. Marys from getting a win.

During their five game-losing skid, the Roughriders have suffered agonizing loss after agonizing loss, with that trend continuing Friday night — this time in overtime.

The Roughriders overcame an 11-point halftime deficit, tied the game on an Ethan Steger free throw and withstood two desperation shots by Elida, but the Bulldogs’ 8-0 run in OT ultimately handed St. Marys a 63-58 Western Buckeye League defeat in front of its home crowd.

The Roughriders opened the second half on a 6-0 run while Steger broke through his scoreless first-half slump to put up four points in the opening minute. St. Marys eventually pulled within one point, 39-38, on a free throw by Steger and ended the quarter trailing by just three 43-40.

Steger’s presence was felt despite his two first-half fouls as the 6-foot-5 junior single-handedly outscored Elida in the third quarter 12-8.

Carter Ballweg tied the game with a 3-pointer at the 4:42 mark of the fourth quarter before Steger’s bucket gave the Roughriders their first lead since the early going of the first quarter with 1:20 remaining in a 48-47 game.

The Bulldogs regained the lead on Elida’s Matt Fish’s bucket lead with 45 seconds left, but the Roughriders continued their offensive game plan of feeding Steger as the junior was fouled with 26.4 seconds remaining.

The junior missed the front end of his two free throws, but made the back end to tie the game as Elida missed a pair of jump shots to force overtime.

After that, the Bulldogs took off, opening the quarter with an 8-0 run until Max Mielke’s bucket with 1:13 left — but by then, the Bulldogs led 58-51. St. Marys opened overtime by missing its first three shots from the floor.

“We trust the ball in anyone’s hands at the end and we simply rushed it,” Roughriders coach Craig Szymczak said about his team’s overtime performance. "You think that in overtime, the period is cut in half, but four minutes is a lot of time and instead of taking our time — we were down two points, then four points — we still had three minutes left and we still had time to run our offense.”

Friday’s defeat marks the third straight game the Riders lost by six points or fewer and the fifth such loss this season as St. Marys prepares to face state-ranked Marion Local on the road on Saturday.

The Roughriders endured a pair of 8-2 runs by the Bulldogs in both the first and second quarters and were outscored 12-4 in the final 3:34 to trail 35-24 at the half. But St. Marys held Elida to 10-of-25 shooting from the floor in the second half — including a 2-of-12 mark in the fourth quarter — as the Roughriders closed that 11-point halftime deficit to five during its opening-minute run.