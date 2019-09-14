Angstmann, UNOH Pay Visit To Alma Mater

One of the most successful volleyball players in the history of St. Marys athletics paid a visit to her old stomping ground on Friday.

As part of her team's practice before playing in a tournament Friday night, 2016 St. Marys graduate and current University of Northwestern Ohio outside hitter Erika Angstmann returned to Memorial High School.

Seniors on the Racers volleyball team get to bring the team to their alma mater to practice, making St. Marys the second stop out of four for the team.

"We are looking pretty good," the 6-foot-1 senior said. "We had a pretty tough preseason with some ranked teams so it made us better, but it is a learning process every day."

Under third-year coach Max Miller the Racers are 11-4 and were preparing for a tournament at Circleville Friday night against Cincinnati Christian and Ohio Christian universities.

Angstmann, who is studying marketing, graduated from Owens Community College after a successful two years in the Express' volleyball program in 2018. She joined 2016 New Bremen graduate Devon Heitkamp and Ottawa-Glandorf graduate Olivia Hermiller — also teammates at Owens — at UNOH.

"I think all three of us wanted to go somewhere together and it made the transition easier," Angstmann said. "We're all friends and Lima is close to home so all of my family can come and watch a lot easier than when I was at Owens."

The two-time Western Buckeye League Player of the Year has played in 51 sets in 15 matches this fall, producing 199 kills, 10 service aces, 25 blocks and 130 digs for the Racers.

Angstmann broke Heitkamp's previous record of 27 kills in a match — that she set twice last season — with 28 kills in a four-set season-opening victory against Martin Methodist (Tenn.) on Aug. 23. Those 28 kills is also the St. Marys school record for most kills in a match.

Earlier this month, Angstmann repeated as the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Attacker of the Week and garnered All-Tournament Team honors for the second straight weekend at the Siena Heights Labor Day Tournament. She currently ranks 10th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in kills per game (4.31) and 20th in total kills.

Angstmann broke the school's record for most kills in a match last week with 28 — the same number she owns the record for at St. Marys. Heitkamp has produced 150 kills in 48 sets played with 40 blocks and 52 digs.

Angstmann added that she knew Miller was transitioning the program — not known for its volleyball success — into a winning one.

"That also motivated me to go there," she said.

Angstmann said after she graduates from UNOH, she wants to stay in the area, but not sure what she do to, other than something related to marketing.

"Maybe coach some middle school," she added. "But we'll see."

The team practiced at Heitkamp's former home, New Bremen High School, a few weeks ago and will be practicing at Ottawa-Glandorf in a few weeks when they play Madonna University in Livonia, Michigan. The team also has a fourth senior, Kayleigh Hulst from Grand Rapids, Michigan next week when they play in Michigan.

It's the first time Angstmann stepped foot onto the Memorial High School gymnasium floor since she was a freshman in college.