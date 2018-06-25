Angstmann Named OCCAC co-Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year

St. Marys graduate and former Owens Community College volleyball player Erika Angstmann continues to rack up the accolades, even after her playing days in the high school and junior college levels.

On Monday, Angstmann added another accolade to her career when she earned the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) co-Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year along with Gabrielle Post from Lorain County Community College.

The conference cited Angstmann's 4.0 grade point average that she carried throughout her college career as well as her play on the volleyball team as determining factors for her earning the distinction.

Angstmann was also named OCCAC Player of the Year during her second season with the Express and she earned both Academic All-America and All-OCCAC First-Team honors for the second straight year.

She capped off the season as a Second-Team All-American and earned NJCAA All-Tournament team honors.

The St. Marys native was instrumental in the most successful season in the history of Owens Express volleyball team at the Division II level when the team finished 40-1 overall and 16-0 in the OCCAC as the Express finished as national runner-up at the NJCAA Division II National Championships.

The team ended the regular season undefeated and achieved the school's first No. 1 overall ranking in the national polls.

At her time at Owens, Angstmann produced 347 kills, 13 assists, 53 aces, 325 digs and 96 blocks (23 solo) over 46 matches during her freshman season.

She finished second on the team in kills, as well as second in aces, fourth in digs, fourth in total blocks and second in solo blocks.

Following the season, Angstmann was named First Team All-OCCAC. Academically, she was a member of the OCCAC's All-Academic team in the fall and spring semesters, which helped allow her to be named a First Team All-Academic team selection by the NJCAA.

In her final season at Owens, Angstmann racked up 295 kills, 42 service aces, 237 digs and 60 blocks.

Angstmann — the oldest of three siblings — played in 86 matches and 261 sets, racking up 635 kills (.311 hitting percentage), 20 assists, 92 service aces, 562 digs and 151 total blocks.

During her time at St. Marys, the outside hitter was a part of two regional qualifying volleyball teams and was a two-time Western Buckeye League Player of the Year, as well as an All-Ohio selection during her senior season — where she recorded 278 digs, 423 kills, 49 blocks, five assists and 48 aces.