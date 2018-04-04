American Legion Posts Honored With Highway Sign

After their years of brave service, braving the cold breeze to be honored was nothing at all.

Members of the Celina American Legion Post 210 and St. Marys American Legion Post 323 came together with the unveiling of the American Legion Memorial Highway sign, honoring those for their years of service on the battlefield and their continued service between the two communities.

"This is the 98th year of the American Legion, and in a couple more years, it will 100," said State Representative Keith Faber (R-Celina) on Wednesday to a group of roughly a dozen Legion members. "The service and things you do in the community is very impressive and that fact of the matter is that you give thousands of dollars to scholarships statewide and you have over 500 American Legion posts that invest in their communities.

"The things you do for our communities make us proud and it certainly makes me proud as a representative who is representing you."

The signs appear on both sides of state Route 703 from its intersection with state Route 29 in Mercer County — roughly 100 feet east of the Fraternal Order of Eagles building in Celina — to its intersection with state Route 364 in Auglaize County, right outside St. Marys by the St. Marys Legion Post at 2880 state Route 703.

The distance between the two signs is roughly six miles a part, the same distance between both Legion buildings.

"This is special," Faber said. "To have a sign like this between two posts was a good idea.

"I always say the best ideas are not from the minds of the legislature, it comes from our constitutes, and you point things out to us that need to be done, we are happy to achieve that."

Legion Trustee John Barker spearheaded the idea to have a strip of the highway honoring members from both Posts and contacted Faber's office to get the ball rolling. Celina Mayor Jeff Hazel was also in attendance of the unveiling on Wednesday.

"This highway is going to be a reminder to all of our veterans that the American Legion is always going to be here for them, their families and their community," Barker said.

The only hiccup on Wednesday was the location of the sign near St. Marys.

The sign was placed in the wrong location, closer to state Route 364, but will be moved back slightly further east, closer to the St. Marys Legion under warmer conditions.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has approved the change in location for that sign.