AMBE Gives Juniors Glimpse of Careers

Area students got a chance to further explore careers they’re interested in Wednesday at Wright State University — Lake Campus.

Students from schools in Auglaize and Mercer counties participated in the Talent Connection Forum for Juniors, hosted by the Auglaize Mercer Business Education (AMBE) Alliance.

There are expected to be around 1,175 total students partaking in sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Students get to sit in three total sessions — two that they signed up for in January — and a third session of their choice, based on anything that interests them.

“They’re assigned to those sessions and now they’re meeting with those career professionals,” said Shelly Busse, executive director of AMBE. “They’re really telling them their story. What does their career look like, what kind of education is needed, what’s the job opportunity and growth.”

Schools that attended the forum Wednesday were Minster, New Bremen, New Knoxville and Celina. Those attending on Thursday are St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Coldwater, Fort Recovery, Marion Local, Parkway and St. Henry.

Busse said there were around 75 different businesses represented, with about 110 business professionals available to speak.

On picking what jobs and businesses were to be represented, Busse said the Ohio Department of Education identifies 16 career clusters and then they choose from there.

Busse also said they look at what the students are interested in as well. When they register for sessions, they’re also able to write in other careers that aren’t listed.

Careers represented on Wednesday ranged from graphic design and digital marketing to athletic training and veterinary medicine, in addition to many more.

Busse noted that the third session was unique because during that time they offered a session called “Need a Job Now.”

“We have a couple of businesses represented today that if a student wants to get a job now, they can go talk to those businesses after their session,” said Busse.

Many of the businesses present were members of the AMBE Alliance.

“I’m just so excited from all the support we get from our local businesses,” said Busse. “They really do have a skin in the game to make sure students are aware of what’s in their backyard.”