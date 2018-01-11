Aller Named to North-South All-Star Game

St. Marys' senior defensive tackle Reed Aller has been named to the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association’s North-South All-Star Game, which will take place on April 28th at Massillon Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

Since the St. Marys football program changed to Division IV play, Aller will play for the South team in the Division IV-VII game, which will be held at noon.

Aller is coming off a senior year that saw him earn Lineman of the Year honors in both All-Western Buckeye League and the All-Northwest District teams as well as garnering First-Team All-Ohio honors.

Aller finished his senior year with 59 tackles on the season and was the anchor on a unit that limited offenses to 116.8 rushing yards per game during the regular season, which was the best clip in the Western Buckeye League.

The Roughriders finished 10-2 overall and 9-0 in WBL play, on their way to the second straight postseason appearance where they advanced to a Division IV regional semifinal.

It was the first time a St. Marys team finished league play unbeaten since the 1993 team.

Aller was nominated to play in the all-star game, along with teammates Garrett Lauth and Jackson Harris.

Aller will be the third St. Marys player to play in the all-star game in the last two years, joining Matt Patten and Julius Fisher from a year ago.