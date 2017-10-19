All Skills, No Luck In Riders' Sectional Final Win

After a 3-1 Western Buckeye League defeat last week to St. Marys, Wapakoneta coach Keith Rambin proclaimed that St. Marys was lucky on some of their shots and was confident that if the two teams played again, the outcome would be different.

And he was right, but the Roughriders still beat him.

Outplaying their WBL foes to the east, the Roughriders limited Rambin's offense to two shots on goal in the first half and shutout the Redskins 2-0 in a Division II sectional final on Thursday.

St. Marys has now won seven straight and have not lost in 10 consecutive — and luck certainly has nothing to do with that — as the Roughriders now have a date with Elida in a district tournament.

Goals by Ethan Mielke and Evan Vogel gave the Riders the lead and insurance, but it was the St. Marys defense who played exceptional, limiting the Redskins to eight shots on goal on the night, with only a handful being quality shots, while keeper Henry Spencer ended the game with a clean slate on the scoreboard with eight saves.

St. Marys' first goal came at the 21:48 mark of the first half when Austin Wilker picked up his 22nd assist on a throw in to Mielke, who used his head to shoot the ball past Wapakoneta keeper Ross Burkhart for a 1-0 lead.

Vogel tallied his team-leading 27th goal on the season on a penalty kick at the 36:26 mark of the second half off a hand ball by Wapakoneta inside the goal box. The senior's goal was his 41st of his career, needing four more to tie the record for most goals in a career and was the 73rd goal by the Roughriders this season — most by any St. Marys boys soccer team in school history.

After Vogel's PK, it was up to the defense to collect its seventh shutout of the season.

It took nearly 20 minutes after Vogel's goal for the Redskins to tally a shot on goal in the second half as defensmen Howie Spencer, Evan Menker and Max Mielke stymied the Redskins forwards.

And if any Wapakoneta attackers were lucky enough to get a shot off, Spencer was their to clean it up, collecting five saves, including one with 11:30 remaining in the contest when the sophomore leaped in the air to snatch the ball in the middle of a crowd.

"They believed in the process in practice," said Roughriders coach Dave Ring. "Wapak made us look bad (in the first game) and he (Keith Rambin) said that we got lucky ( in last week's game) and I can't argue that, but he didn't lucky today, did he?

"We learn, we take our luck and show you what skills looks like."

For the full story, read Friday's print edition of The Evening Leader.