Airport Explorers Look to Increase Interest in Aviation

"Off we go into the wild blue yonder..."

While the Air Force Hymn speaks mostly about fighter pilots, that first line is a fitting tribute to all aviators whether they are private, commercial or military. Starting in September of 2019, it is a line that may also apply to a group of local students interested in the field of aviation.

Through a partnership between the Neil Armstrong Airport and Boy Scouts of America's Exploring program, young men and women between the ages of 14 and 20 will get a chance to learn about several areas of aviation and airport operations.

"This is a great opportunity for these kids to pick the brains of aviation professionals and learn about the different careers out there," said Black Swamp Council Exploring Executive Matt Kibler.

Though Exploring has been around for 75 years, the aviation program is rather young at 10 years old. The New Knoxville program is not the first in the Black Swamp Council and will be modeled off of a program that began in Findlay last year. Through the program, students not only learned things at their home airport but they also took field trips to places such as Toledo Express Airport, Bluffton Airport — where LifeFlight is housed — and to Bowling Green State University's flight school.

Even finding an Exploring program for aviation can be difficult, Kibler added. With 13 counties in the Black Swamp Council, Findlay is currently the only other aviation Exploring program and there are only 85 programs across the country.

Still in the planning stages, the New Knoxville post is still accepting applications for its first meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at the airport.

And Exploring is a deal for parents with students who look to the skies.

"You're looking at $150 maybe even $200 an hour just to fly a plane recreationally," Kibler noted. "It's something that is expensive and that deters people a lot of times but if a student applies and starts in September in Exploring, there is a $44 fee that covers everything in the program until Dec. 31, 2020."

The fee covers insurance for the student. The rest of the program — which can cost $70 to $75 in other councils that have less funding — is paid for by Scouting, Exploring and community donations.

Those who are interested in Exploring are encouraged to contact Kibler by calling 567-245-1259 or emailing matt.kibler@scouting.org.