Agencies to Set up OVI Checkpoint on Ohio 703

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the St. Marys Police Department and the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight on Ohio 703 in Auglaize County.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

Those who plan to consume alcohol are urged to designate a driver, or to make other travel arrangements before he or she drinks.

Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.