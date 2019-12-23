Agape Steps Up Efforts During Christmas Season

With Goodfellows beginning the process of making their Christmas Eve deliveries, to donations gathered by local churches and schools, Christmas time brings out the donations in everyone — along with the cheer.

It’s no different for Agape Ministries, Inc., whose yearlong service to giving back to the community increases a little bit more during this time of year. Agape gives away coats as part of its Warm Coat program, clothes and blankets to its clients and food to senior citizens and school children, all while still donating to other local causes such as Goodfellows.

“I have seen a steady increase of clientele, which I am glad for that, but about this time of year we get 25 to 30 families one Tuesday and then on Thursday so from November and December you’re looking at 300 families,” Agape Executive Director Patti Hamilton said. “And they are not all the same families because they can only come back every 30 days so you don’t always see the same people so it’s a lot of families to reach out to.”

But it all starts with the donations to the local nonprofit.

Agape recently received a large toy donation this week and began handing them out to their clients. Hamilton said the donation was a part of a food donation, but the toys, most of them, if not all new, were collected at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital. Hamilton said wrapped pajamas were also donated with the sizes on the outside of the wrapping.

“And we’ve never had that happen before which is but it’s a good thing,” she said of new toys being donated. “If you are looking for help, a lot of times having items wrapped is nice. Although wrapping paper at Dollar Tree is not expensive, every dollar counts.”

Hamilton estimated Agape received between 55 and 60 toy items, ranging from remote control cars to puzzle games and other gender-friendly toys as well as action figures and toys for infants.”

“That’s a lot,” she added.

Hamilton said whatever toys are not given away after Monday, the rest will be donated to Goodfellows before the group makes its Christmas Eve morning deliveries.

“I’d say about 30-35 is what we’ll get to them, we have clothing that we’re gonna give to them for infant and small children-related clothes and coats we’ve had for several years that I want to give them,” she said.

Agape begins to receive donations for the holiday season starting with the Warm Coat program at the end of October or first part of November. With this annual program, all family members, adults included, get new coats from coat drives and donations or when Hamilton purchases coats for sizes Agape does not often receive in both mens and womens. The program runs until the end of January.

“The churches are wonderful about getting all the different sizes they [the amount of certain sizes] just don’t always last so Kohl’s and JC Penney work really well with us to get us those sizes that we need so we’ve purchased from them with the money that is donated for that purpose,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton added the larger-sized coats are the ones Agape does not receive as much of and children sizes 10-12 are in high demand.

“We don’t get a lot of those, but we need them,” she addd. “We get a lot of toddler sizes and other little sizes, but just not that 10-12 so we purchase them in both boys and girls.”

If clients cannot find a coat at Agape, it will give them vouchers to purchase a coat free of charge to them. Coats that Agape has had for several years and 100 articles of clothing will also be given to Goodfellows after its final distribution day before Christmas.

“This is the time of year where a lot of people are needing things,” Hamilton added. “You’ve got the coats, the gloves, the hats we also give away blankets.”

The group Blanketeers in New Bremen donates a number of blankets to Agape that are crochet or added onto and Agape will donate the yearn purchased in store to the Blanketeers so they can use the materials for the purposes of donating.

“A lot of people will come to us because they don’t want it sold in the store, they want to donate so they want to give it away so that’s the stuff that we keep here,” Hamilton said. “And we have people from the Victor House come and they need socks and hats gloves coats sometimes pants, we’ve gotten a shirt sweatshirts types of things T-shirts, white T-shirts, so we keep those here for that purpose and a Christmas time, especially that seems to be the time that we’re giving them out.”

Hamilton added Agape sees an increase an people wanting to volunteer more around this time there’s a lot of people that have activities that they want to do as a group to give back to the community.

“Sometimes we’ll get things in that we just don’t have the clientele to give out,” Hamilton said. “Last year, we received a boatload of infant sleepers and pajamas, we don’t get a lot of that so it was pointless for us to keep them so we gave those to Goodfellows last year and then they were able to get them to people who needed them and sometimes we’ll give to the Family Life Center. If we truly cannot use it we try to get it to someone we know can and will so that it doesn’t go to waste.

“Someone took the time to donate it, at least I can try to do is get it out there to someone who needs it.”

Agape also has handmade quilts or Afghans that are given to senior citizens. Food is also donated to senior citizens, such as canned goods, turkey, ham, produce, eggs and other perishables. Hamilton said those are usually items Agape does not give to senior citizens only because the Auglaize County Council on Aging delivers them, but Agape delivers these goods around this time of year to ensure senior citizens get the food they need while also being home.

A yearlong program that also receives a boost during the Christmas holiday is the Power Pack program, which is easy and ready-to-make foods for school children for when they are home alone of do not have a parent to make a meal for them. Hamilton said Agape doubles and triples up on the program during the holidays so children can get more bags of food while being off for nearly two weeks.

“I know when we first started several people always worried someone’s going to abuse this system and I tell them, ‘I can’t be their conscience and I can’t be the police, but I don’t believe it’s going to happen.’ If you have one or two, I’m good with that, if you reach the rest of them that still need it and I don’t believe we have an abuse of the system,” Hamilton said. “We’re not steadily increasing where it’s not overly done, it’s not every student in school, there’s it’s a steady number yeah and so I I think it’s getting to the kids who truly do need it.”