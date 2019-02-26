6 Riders Named To All-WBL Team

The Western Buckeye League announced its boys and girls basketball team on Monday.

Four Roughriders girls were named to the all-league girls basketball team, led by Lauren Cisco, who was a First-Team All-WBL selection.

In her first full season as a varsity player, Carly Caywood made second team and Kendall Dieringer was a third-team honoree. Elena Menker was a honorable mention selection.

In 23 games this season, Cisco is shooting 33.2 percent from the floor and is averaging a team-high 8.7 points per game. She has 59 rebounds, 37 assists and has the second-most steals with 56. Caywood is a 31.3 percent shooter, averaging 7.7 ppg with a team-high 128 rebounds. On defense, Caywood recorded 39 steals and 13 blocks.

Dieringer leads the team with 75 steals and 56 assists while averaging 8.4 ppg and shooting 35.3 percent from the floor.

Menker is a 41.1 percent shooter, averaging 5.7 ppg, with 38 assists, 94 rebounds and 29 steals.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Erin Kaufman was the WBL’s Player of the Year and O-G’s Troy Yant was the Coach of the Year in the WBL.

For the boys, Ethan Steger was named third team for the league’s boys basketball team, followed by Carter Ballweg as an honorable mention selection.

Steger played in 21 games this season, shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from 3-point range. He leads the team with 231 rebounds while averaging a team-high 12.3 ppg.

Ballweg has shot 31.9 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from 3-point range. He averaged 10 ppg.

Owen Hiegel was the player of the year for the Titans, who also had coach Tyson McGlaughlin as their coach of the year.

The Roughriders girls team (13-10) captured their second straight sectional title on Saturday and will play Wapakoneta in a Division II district semifinal at 8 p.m. Thursday at Paulding High School. The St. Marys boys team (6-15) will travel to Lima Senior High School to take on Bryan in a sectional final at 8 p.m. Wednesday.