6 Rangers Named To All-WOSL Team

Six New Knoxville players were named to the All-Western Ohio Soccer League team on Friday.

Earning first-team accolades were seniors Joseph Baende and Zach Davis., followed by a pair of sophomores who were named to the all-league second-team in Patrick Covert and Jose Rabadan.

Keeper Josh Deitsch and Jackslyn Leffel were honorable mention selections for the Rangers (6-6-3, 1-3-2 WOSL).

Baende led the team with 15 goals to go with seven assists, tied for the team lead.

David recorded seven goals, and Rabadan tallied the second-most goals on the team with 12, followed by six assists.

Covert scored 10 goals and seven assists and Deitsch recorded 109 saves on the season. In the WOSL standings, New Knoxville finished sixth.

Botkins (13-1-1, 7-0-0) were league for a fourth straight year. Botkins' Kevin Lynch was the Coach of the Year and Botkins' Cody Meyer was named the Player of the Year.