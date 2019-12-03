4 Roughriders Named To All-Ohio Team

Four St. Marys Roughriders earned All-Ohio recognition on Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division III football teams.

Three seniors and a junior made the honors, led by first-team selection defensive tackle Blake Kanorr. Senior Ty Howell earned second-team honors as a defensive back and fellow senior Lukas Walter was named All-Ohio Special Mention in his first year as a varsity starter.

Junior Bryan Ward, an offensive lineman and two-year varsity starter on the line, was also named a special mention player.

Kanorr was also named a First-Team All-Western Buckeye League player and a Co-Lineman of the Year for the second straight year for the Northwest Ohio District. Kanorr, a three-year varsity starter, finished his senior season with 141 tackles, 1 fumble recovery and a team-high 15 sacks.

The defensive lineman ends his career with a pair of first-team all-state honors, 365 tackles, three interceptions and 4 fumble recoveries on a defensive line that revolved around him for the better part of the last two years. The Roughriders line helped stymie offenses to just 17.7 points per game and 120 rushing yards per game. The unit, led by Kanorr with his 15 sacks, finished the year with 33 sacks.

It is also the fourth straight season St. Marys has had a defensive lineman be named to the All-Ohio team, joining Matt Patten (2016) and Reed Aller (2017).

Howell tallied 55 tackles, a team-high four interceptions and 1 touchdown as well as scored on a kick and a punt return. In his first year as a starter at outside linebacker, Walter finished with 117 tackles — third-most on the team — 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery and 5 sacks. His all-state accolade marks the third straight year a Roughrider outside linebacker was named All-Ohio, joining Jackson Harris (third-team, 2017) and Eddie Fowler (second-team, 2018).

Both along with Ward were also First-Team All-WBL and All-NW District players.

Ward was one of the leaders on the offensive line that led the Roughriders offense to 29.8 points per game and 238.7 rushing yards per game on the season and was graded out as the top offensive lineman by the coaching staff throughout the season.

The four Roughriders led the football team to its fourth straight playoff appearance — 19 appearance overall — by winning seven games in a row and eight overall including the postseason win against Franklin.

Co-Offensive Player of the Year was New Philadelphia's Baron May and Sandusky's Terion Stewart and Defensive Player of the Year for the division was Mansfield Senior's Angelo Grose. Donte Goosby of Columbus Centennial was named the division's Coach of the Year.

On Sunday, the Division VI and VII All-Ohio teams were announced. The Division II and III teams were announced Monday. The Division I All-Ohio team and the Ohio Mr. Football Award will be announced Wednesday.