4 in Custody Following Pursuit, Burglary

Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit with Shelby County Sheriff's deputies and the Sidney Police Department.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sept. 30, deputies responded to assist the Sidney Police Department with the pursuit of a vehicle involved in a burglary in progress, according to a news release issued by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Sidney police pursued the vehicle on Ohio 29, where they lost sight of the car, Sheriff John R. Lenhart said in the release. A sheriff's deputy observed the suspect vehicle continuing to flee northbound, and the vehicle continued to flee westbound on Ohio 705. The vehicle lost control at Ohio 705 and Patterson Halpin Road and crashed in a field. The occupants fled the vehicle and ran into a cornfield. After a search of the area, all four of the vehicle's occupants were taken into custody.

One adult female, identified as Rikki E. Nooks, 20, of Dayton, and three male juveniles were taken into custody.

Nooks is incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail, and the three male juveniles are being held at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Fort Loramie Rescue treated the suspects for their injuries from the crash.

The final suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of an Ohio CCW holder, who held the last suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived at the CCW holder's grandmother's house. This is where the suspect stopped and asked the resident to use her telephone to call for a ride so he could flee the area.