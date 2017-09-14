4 Arrested on Drug Charges

The Celina Police Department recently executed a search warrant, which led to four people arrested on drug charges.

On Wednesday, Celina Police Dispatch received a call of suspicious activity outside the residence of 220 E. Livingston St, Apt. D. Officers arrived on scene moments later, and the male, Andrew Green, 21, of Wapakoneta, was stopped and admitted to be in possession of methamphetamine, also known as “ice," according to a news release from Celina Police Chief Tom Wale.

While on scene officers observed male in the doorway of the apartment also acting suspicious. Upon contact, the subject, Richard Swartzel, 33, of Coldwater, began concealing items believed to be drug related. Swartzel was ordered to stop. He fled to the back of the apartment. Officers pursued in order to prevent evidence from being destroyed.

Swartzel did attempt to dispose of numerous items believed to be drugs of abuse. He was then secured by officers. He was found to be in possession of more drugs of abuse and drug paraphernalia concealed on his person. The apartment was secured, and a search warrant was obtained.

Officers seized numerous items including: Cash, scales associated with weighing drugs, baggies, a box of syringes, spoons with suspected drug residue, four foil wrappers containing suspected drugs of abuse, 41 capsules also containing suspected drugs of abuse and a small amount of the prescription drug Diazepam, which is commonly abused.

Adam Rodriguez and Latisha Parker, both 26 and both residing at the apartment, were present and were arrested on scene. All four are currently held in the Mercer County Jail on $100,000 bond each on various drug-related charges. The case is currently under review by Mercer County Prosecutor Matthew Fox for further felony-level charges.

The Celina Police Department was assisted by the Mercer County Sheriff’s office with searching Parker and with transporting prisoners. They also thank the concerned citizen who made this all possible.