3 Departments Involved in Pursuit

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Auglaize County dispatchers notified the Minster Police Department that Shelby County Sheriff deputies were involved in a high-speed pursit of a black motorcycle and were headed toward Auglaize County.

The pursit ran rapidly north on state Route 66 through the village of Minster and into New Bremen where those officers continued the pursuit. New Bremen officers radioed their speed at 85 mph as they lost sight of the motorcycle near state Route 219 at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Officers with the St. Marys Police Department were southbound to intercept the sbuject and clocked the driver traveling in excess of 100 mph as they sped past Varsity Lanes.

Officers continued the pursuit as the driver ran off a dead end on the north end of Cherry Street. According to scanner traffic, the driver was arrested by officers shortly thereafter at 10:30 p.m.

The motorcycle, registered out of Massachusetts, was removed from the scene by Nelson’s Towing and the driver, Omar Rivera of Fairborn, Ohio, was arrested and transported to Auglaize County Correctional Facility by St. Marys officers at 10:55 p.m.