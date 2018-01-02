3 Arrested on New Year's Eve Drug Bust

During a traffic stop on New Year's Eve, three people were arrested during a traffic stop, where 113 grams of suspected methamphetamine was discovered.

Casey Hammond, 34, of Coldwater, and Tiffany Turner, 29, of Coldwater, were charged with possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and Tyler Hammond, 27, of Coldwater, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of $5,000.

