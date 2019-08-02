2019 St. Marys Football Season Ticket Information

Season tickets for the upcoming 2019 St. Marys Roughriders football season are available for purchase beginning next week.

Reserved seat season tickets are $35, $8 for individual reserve tickets and reserved bucket seat season tickets cost $57.

Reserved parking pass is $20, the number of spaces available to be determined.

Sale dates for football games at the Roughrider Athletic Complex are:

Open House: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday (No tickets will be sold during the open house.)

First Day: 500 Club donors and sponsors, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 6

Second Day: Season ticket holders, 1 pm. to 6 p.m., Aug. 7

Third Day: Open to the public, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 8.

Cash or check only for purchasing tickets. All tickets are available for purchase at the Memorial High School office.

The total number of tickets from the 2018 season is the total amount fans can buy for the first and second day. More tickets may be purchases once open to the public on the third day. 500 Club Donors that are not currently ticket holders may only purchase two seats on the first day.

The Roughriders’ first home opener is Sept. 20 against Van Wert.

St. Marys will also be selling additional fall and winter sports passes.

Student fall sports passes are $20, which include high school and junior high regular-season home sporting events. The family fall sports pass costs $75, which includes high school and junior high soccer and volleyball only for regular-season home sporting events.

Adult all-sports pass costs $125 for all home regular-season fall and winter sports sporting events.

Students all-sports pass cost $45 for all home regular-season fall and winter sports sporting events.

For more information, call the St. Marys Athletic Office at 419-300-1452.