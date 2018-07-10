2018 St. Marys Football Schedule Breakdown

The 2018 varsity football schedule was released on the St. Marys Memorial High School athletic website on Tuesday.

The Roughriders — the Western Buckeye League champion for the last two seasons — will open the preseason once again in Findlay against the Trojans at 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at Donnell Stadium. The next day will be photo day for all St. Marys fall sports athletics.

The next week, the annual Chicken Bowl returns to Skip Baughman Stadium as St. Marys will host Bellefontaine at 7 p.m. The Chieftains hosted the Roughriders in last season's scrimmage.

St. Marys will then open the 2018 season — the program's 106th season — against Sidney for what looks to be the final time the two teams will play each other in the near future.

The Yellow Jackets and Roughriders football programs have opened their respective seasons against each other dating back to 1900 and every year — except for two seasons — since 1983.

However, Sidney dropped the Roughriders from their football schedule in May when changing to a new league, with the change beginning in 2020.

The Yellow Jackets defeated the Roughriders in last season's opener at Sidney Memorial Stadium, but the Riders still own the all-time record 35-27-3.

St. Marys will open the season with a seven-game home win streak and won 11 of the last 12 games at home — including playoffs.

The season opener is also Youth Football Night. Game time will be 7 p.m. Aug. 24.

St. Marys will remain home the following week to open the Western Buckeye League portion of the schedule when the Roughriders host Ottawa-Glandorf. The Riders — who own a 35-15-1 all-time clip against the Titans — snapped a seven-game losing skid in a 21-13 victory in Ottawa last season. The Roughriders will open WBL play with a nine-game win streak against league teams — with the last loss to a WBL team coming against O-G in a 13-7 defeat on Oct. 28, 2016.

For the first time in nearly a month, St. Marys will be on the road, playing at Van Wert week 3 and at Shawnee week 4. The Roughriders have outscored the Cougars 85-20 in the last two games at Eggerss Field and won in Shawnee for the first time in a decade two years ago in a 43-7 victory for Head Coach Doug Frye's 200th career win.

Homecoming will be Sept. 21 in a home tilt against Kenton, before the Riders embark on another two-game road trip at Elida to play the Bulldogs Sept. 28 and at Bath to take on the Wildcats Oct. 5.

St. Marys returns home for the Hall of Fame Game Oct. 12 against archival Celina, will travel to Defiance the following week and will end the season at home against U.S. 33 rival Wapakoneta to conclude the regular season.

The last time the Redskins stepped foot on Skip Baughman Stadium, the Roughriders snapped a six-game losing streak and ended the Redskins' 33-game WBL winning streak with a thrilling 13-7 victory.

Leading up to the 2018 regular season, the Roughriders will open 7-on-7 practice on Saturday in Findlay when they face Liberty-Benton.

St. Marys will host Minster at 6:30 p.m. July 17 and Bellefontaine, 11 a.m. July 19 to round out the remaining 7-on-7 matches.