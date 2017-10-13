2 Suspects Incarcerated, Officials Still Seeking 1 After Fight with Gun Shots *Update*

Two suspects were incarcerated after a fight with gun shots on Thursday night, and deputies are still on the lookout for another suspect.

At 7:49 p.m. Thursday, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call reporting an active physical fight in the 12000 block of Ash Drive in McLean Township.

While deputies were responding, 911 callers reported gun shots had been heard at the location, and when deputies arrived, they found a male victim with serious facial injuries from an assault, according to a news release from the Shelby County Sheriff John Lehnhart.

The suspects left the scene before deputies arrived, and upon further investigation, deputies determined at least four gun shots had been fired as indicated by evidence found at the scene.

Witnesses identified two suspects — Dustin Seiber, 21, of Troy, and Michael Butts, 28, of Piqua — and both suspects were later located by Troy police and by Miami County deputies in the area of Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. Both Seiber and Butts were taken into custody, and the suspect vehicle was taken as evidence. Deputies are seeking to locate at third suspect who was involved.

Seiber and Butts were incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail on felonious assault charges, and additional charges are pending on all suspects.

The investigation is still active.

**Update**

On Friday, the third suspect was taken into custody with assistance from the Piqua Police Department. He was identified as Matthew Boulden, 20, from Maryland. Boulden was incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail on one count of felonious assault.