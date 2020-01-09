2 Men Arrested In Connection With Guarnieri’s Theft

After a two-month search, the remaining two people allegedly involved in the Sept. 23 breaking and entering theft at Guarnieri’s Pizza. Piqua residents Daniel Roth and Timothy Roth have been indicted in the theft and have gone before the Auglaize County Common Pleas Court to enter their not-guilty pleas.

Daniel was arrested on Jan. 2 while Timothy was arrested on Jan. 3 and both have been charged with one count of fifth-degree felonious breaking and entering, two counts of theft — one as a felony in the fifth degree and one as a felony in the third degree — two counts of safecracking — a fourth-degree felony — and one count of fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools.

Both men have requested public defenders and entered not-guilty pleas to all charges. Bond was set at $50,000 for Daniel and $75,000 for Timothy.

Police had previously arrested the third person allegedly involved in the theft, 34-year-old Cody Veach. In a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to charges of breaking and entering and two counts of safecracking. Per the agreement, two felony counts of theft and a felony charge of possession of criminal tools were dropped.

Veach faces up to two years in jail and $12,500 in fines.

In the initial call, officers responded to Guarnieri’s Pizza at 12:44 p.m. on Sept. 23 and discovered that the business had been broken into at approximately 3:06 a.m.

According to Detective Luke Turpin, two males — alleged to be Daniel and Timothy Roth — forced their way into the back door of the shop on the 200-block of East Spring Street while a third male — alleged to be Veach — drove to Circle K in a light-colored early 2000s Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo before returning to pick up the other males.