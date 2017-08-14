2 Arrested on Drug Charges

Two individuals were arrested for drug-related charges, the Mercer County Sheriff announced on Monday.

In a news release sent out Monday morning, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said a deputy was checking Bunge Park on Ohio 29 west of Celina at 9:16 p.m. Sunday. The deputy located a male and female in the rear portion of the park, hidden from State Route 29. The park closes at sunset. During the interview with the two subjects, the deputy found signs of drug impairment. During the search of the vehicle, the deputy found marijuana and paraphernalia. He later found the male was in possession of what the deputy suspected to be Methamphetamines, which were “field tested” at the scene. The drug tested positive for Methamphetamines. The female was found to be in possession of drug abuse instruments.

Bryan K Couch, 56, of Harford City, Ind., was arrested for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Sandra Anne McDaniel, 50, of Hillard, was also arrested and was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Both Couch and McDaniel had their bond set at $125,000 per Celina Municipal Court Judge James Scheer. A copy of this case was sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor Matt Fox for his review and possibly for additional charges.

Grey said his deputies check all of Mercer County Parks on a frequent basis and advised that these parks are for families and not for criminal activity. He said his deputies will continue to check these parks in an effort to keep them safe for all Mercer County families to enjoy.