13 Riders Named To WBL Boys, Girls Soccer Teams

The St. Marys Roughriders were well represented on both the boys and girls teams as the Western Buckeye League announced its all-league teams on Monday.

The boys (9-3-4, 6-1-2 WBL) had seven selections, led by a pair of First-Team All-WBL players Correy Nelson and Adam Tobin, while the Roughriders girls (10-3-3, 5-2-2) team had six selections behind first-teamers Emma Wibbeler and Lilly Ankerman.

In his first full varsity season, Tobin led the Roughriders with 16 goals and tied for assists with seven. The junior made a team-high 69 shots on goal and scored eight goals against the WBL. Nelson tallied 96 saves, allowed just nine goals against league foes and had four shutouts against those teams.

Max Mielke and Preston Wilson were named to the league’s second-team. Mielke had four goals and seven assists, but the duo also played a large part on the defensive end with the team’s six shutouts and were important pieces during the Riders’ six-game win streak and wins in seven of the final eight games as St. Marys finished second in the WBL standings -- the highest finish since the program won back-to-back league titles in 2013 and 2014.

Austin Hertenstein and Andy Vogel both earned third-team recognition and Spencer Trogdlon was an honorable mention selection.

Hertenstein finished with four goals, three assists and 29 shots on goal and Vogel tallied five goals, four assists and 37 shots on goal. Trogdlon racked up four goals, six assists and a second-highest 56 shots on goal for the Roughriders.

Shawnee’s Carter Jensen was named the WBL’s Player of the Year.

In a battle between the two for the leader scorer most of the season, Ankerman finished the regular season with a team-best 17 goals and Wibbeler finished with 12.

Defensive players were recognized in the league’s second-team selections as defensemen Ally Will and Katie Lucas got the nods. The two, along with third-team all-league honoree Emma Birt, led a Roughriders defense that pitched seven shutouts on the year and only allowed more than one goal in three games this season.

First-year full-time goalkeeper Kiley Tennant was named to the WBL’s Honorable Mention team with her 95 saves on the season.

Chandler Clark of Bath’s was the league’s player of the year.

__

The St. Marys Roughriders volleyball teams had two WBL selections as the league also announced volleyball honorees on Monday.

Claire Bertke notched third-team honors and Cherissa Priddy was an honorable mention selection. Bertke led the Roughriders (8-14, 4-5 WBL) with 122 kills to go along with 44 blocks and 24 aces in 67 sets played this season. Priddy led the team in digs with 234 digs as well as 19 service aces in 67 sets played this season.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Taylor Alt was named the WBL’s Player of the Year as well as coach Amber Gerdeman for the league-champion Titans.