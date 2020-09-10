The city of St. Marys plans to create a new grant program targeted at helping local small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Under terms of the program, businesses could be eligible for up to a $10,000 grant if they meet certain criteria. As part of the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act and Ohio House Bill 481, the city of St. Marys is set to receive $359,610.95 in funding that can be used in part to help those affected by the pandemic.
To qualify for the grant program, businesses must:
• Be locally owned and operated in the city of St. Marys
• Demonstrate a negative impact and revenue loss of 10% or more as a result of COVID-19
• Have fewer than 50 full-time equivalent employees
• Be current on all state, federal and local taxes
• Annual gross receipts of less than $2,000,000
Small business grant applications are available starting Tuesday and must be submitted by Sept. 23.
The application/guidelines are available by calling 419-300-3117 or online at Cityofstmarys.net.