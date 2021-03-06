WAPAKONETA — New Bremen overcame a rough start, trailing by 11 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cardinals found their rhythm as the game went on, and secured a spot in the regional semifinals next week after knocking off St. Henry on Friday night, 47-41.
New Bremen last made it to regionals in 2006, when the Cardinals were a No. 8 seed and beat No. 2 Ada 72-44 on March 10 in the district finals.
New Bremen managed just two points in the first quarter, but a strong second quarter and tremendous offensive performance in the third quarter gave the Cardinals the boost they needed to win and advance.
