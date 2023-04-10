One of St. Marys newer business, Organic Flow Wellness, wants to introduce itself to the community as well as explain what they do.
Having started up their business in early March, the owner Coreen Ott has been working hard to make the place as welcoming as possible for any future customers. Primarily a yoga studio, Ott is hoping that it will provide a wide range of services for everyone in St. Marys.
“We have gentle flow classes, we have restorative yoga, Hatha yoga,” said Ott as being some of the classes they teach at the facility. “I have an infrared sauna and I have a salt therapy than can be used in the sauna or separate from it.”
Ott has been participating in yoga for a little while now, but only received training to teach it fairly recently. The idea to open up Organic Flow Wellness actually started after a teacher at the studio she went to left her position.
“I’ve been practicing yoga probably the last four years and the [owner of the] studio that I went too, she moved to Florida,” explained Ott. “In
the process of working with her and another yoga instructor in Wapak, they talked me into basically taking the yoga teacher training.”
She said that she eventually met her business partner, Julia Sewell, with them eventually opening up Organic Flow Wellness in downtown St. Marys after they were both done with their training. While things have been going slowly so far, Ott does believe things will pick up as time goes on.