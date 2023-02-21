On the outside of Irish Electric Motor Service’s building on Celina Road in St. Marys, you’ll see a large electric motor underneath their lighted sign that displays their name as well as a shamrock proudly on display.
Once you walk into the door, you’ll find yourself in the midst of an electric motor repair shop that has been around since 1922. Standing behind the counter you may find Manager Steve Fortman, who has a worked there since 1986.
“Mostly we repair, and re-wind, electric motors and generators, as well as power tools. Anything from bathroom fans up to 250HP motors used for industrial purposes,” said Fortman. Fortman said that his customer base consists of a lot of farmers, commercial work, but that he also has some household items show up as well. “I’ve had people bring in their exhaust fans, and bathroom fans, and even the occasional lamp.”
