The Underground Nail Studio, Salon & Spa has been working hard to become a central part of the city of St. Marys.
Underground - Nail Studio, Salon & Spa in St. Marys has big goals for the future, and helping the community is at its center. The business located at 110 W. Spring St., opened up in January of 2022, and hopes to be a one stop shop for all of your needs.
“I’ve always wanted to go into the industry, unfortunately life didn’t take me in that direction,” said Meghan Topp, owner of Underground.
Topp said that it took her seven years to get to the point where she was licensed, and that came via a program at Apollo Career Center.
Read more about this is Saturday's edition of The Evening Leader