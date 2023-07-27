Local nurse chosen for first DAISY Award for GLHS

The Grand Lake Health System is now honoring nurses with a world-wide program. The DAISY Program (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) was started in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes.
“Barnes died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura. The nursing care Patrick received when hospitalized profoundly touched his family,” reads the DAISY Foundation’s website.
“His family wanted something to thank the nurses because they had done such a good job,” said Heather Jurosic, a Health Coordinator with Grand Lake Health Systems (GLHS).
In order to take part in the program GLHS had to put policies and procedures in place first.
“We had to get a committee formed that would review all nominations. We also had nomination materials and had to go about getting packets together,” said Jurosic. She said that part of the process was also setting up DAISY boxes where nominations could be deposited.
“We also had formal boxes in the ER and major areas of the hospital,” explained Jurosic. The nominations were then collected, scrubbed of identifiable information of who had been nominated, and sent to a panel where they were voted on based on the merits of the nomination alone. “Those that did meet the criteria we took to the formal committee which has nine members.”
The result of the process was the selection of Victoria Bruns