The St. Marys Rotary club met in its normal venue at the Eagles in St. Marys on Wednesday. This week’s meeting featured speaker Joel Finn, who was there to discuss 3D printing.
“3D printing started off as a hobby five years ago, I tried it and absolutely loved it,” said Finn. Finn would go on to explain that 3D printing is now much, much more than a novelty. Finn explained that to get started, you’ll need to have a computer, a 3D printer, and access to the internet.
“You can make a helmet, vase, lots of things. There are free models of animals, insects, nuts and bolts,” said Finn. He said that there are a lot of use cases for 3D printing, and that is why he got into it. “I print a lot of functional pieces. If you have a plastic gear that sheared off in a kids toy, its something that can be modeled, and printed. You spend pennies on small parts.”
