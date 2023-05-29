After 17 years in business, Flowers by Patricia will be opening a storefront at The Grand later this year. Patty Sullivan, owner of Flowers by Patricia, said that she built the business from the ground up, and that word of mouth has been extremely important to her business.
“To say I’m beyond excited is something else. I love what I do, and I’ve always dreamed of this,” said Sullivan.
Sullivan said she got her start at Haehn Florist in Wapakoneta, and that without that experience, she wouldn’t be where she is today.
“When I was in high school I took every arts and industrial arts class I could take. I was going to go to college for fashion design,” said Sullivan. She said that working there was a way for her to create art, since her college plans didn’t end up working out. “I learned from Janice Longsworth. She taught me everything I know. I give her all the credit in the world.”
When Sullivan heard that The Grand would be opening up, and that there would be store fronts available, she said that she started a campaign to secure one.
“I knew that there would be two store fronts, so I started pestering them. I bugged them about that,” said Sullivan. She said that when she was able to tour the available spaces, she was impressed with them, and that they would fit her needs very well. But then, she had a change of heart about her business.
“Last year I posted that I wanted to sell my business. I had somebody come in and
they didn’t have any knowledge of floral,” said Sullivan before continuing. “I didn’t want someone coming in and taking over a business and not know what they were doing.”
She said that when she realized that what she had built over time was in danger, she doubled down on finding a store front. She said that she looked around town, until she was approached by The Grand to look at another of the spaces.
“I met with them, gave them the proposal,” said Sullivan. After some back and forth, Sullivan said that they
came to an agreement. “It’s a matter of waiting for them to give me the go ahead. So they’re changing locks, and when they do, I get the keys.”
When the storefront is ready to go, Sullivan said she is hoping to do a grand opening and ribbon cutting.
“We’re planning on doing the grand opening and ribbon cutting on Aug. 4, the last First Friday, that ways people can come in and check it out,” said Sullivan. She said the store will be a full time floral store, and that she doesn’t want it to be a typical gift/floral shop.
“I want to carry some different stuff, maybe get into some
interior decorating, Christmas decorating,” said Sullivan. She said that they’ve got a lot of work yet to do to bring it all together.
“We’ve got a lot of work; pair, floor work, ceiling, all of that woe needs done. We’re hoping within two months, and between my weddings, I’ll get to do it,” said Sullivan.
“It’s going to be very bougie glam, not the typical floral shop. We’ll cater to everybody,” said Sullivan. She said she’s planning on doing deliveries as well, and plans to make in town deliveries free. “I’m already part of so many things in town, and I want to give back to the community as well.”