Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken prepares for re-opening

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken in St. Marys is getting ready to re-open, and with it comes a complete overhaul of the location. Owners Ryan and Wanda Hoehn purchased the location, their third Lee’s, and got to work updating how the store looks, and functions.
“Wanda and my philosophy, and Lee’s, is to get involved in the community. We like these smaller areas,” said Ryan Hoehn.
Hoehn said that they got started with Lee’s in 2020, when they bought the Wapakoneta store.
“We purchased Wapak, and then in April of 2022 bought the Delphos location. That was not an existing Lee’s,” said Hoehn. He said that one of the biggest problems with the St. Marys location, was the lack of a drive through.
