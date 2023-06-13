Edward Jones opens new office on Fortman Drive

Edward Jones held a ribbon cutting on Monday morning to celebrate the opening of their new office on Fortman Drive. At its helm is Travis Elsass, a financial advisor with the company whose family has been serving the St. Marys community for three generations.
“My family has been serving this community of St. Marys for three generations now. My grandfather was a teacher in St. Marys and my father ran the Edward Jones office in St. Marys before his retirement,” reads a statement on Elsass’ Edward Jones website.
At last week’s St. Marys Rotary Club meeting, Elsass said that opening the new office is establishing deep roots in the community.
