The St. Marys City Council met on Monday evening and held two separate sessions. The first session was the first public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant, and the second discussed both new legislation, as well as the recurring issue of parking downtown.
The Community Development Block Grant public hearing started at 6:15 p.m., and almost immediately opened to public comment. Director of Public Safety and Service Gregory
Foxhoven started the meeting noting that there was no funding available this year. Council members asked if there were any projects under way that might qualify, but Foxhoven noted that the narrow parameters of the grant didn’t allow for any of those projects to receive funding. After the required time for a public hearing, Council President James Harris closed the meeting, and opened the regular session.
First on the agenda was a complaint from business owners Scottand Dave Rosenbeck, who own three storefronts and nine apartments in the downtown area.
